Historic Falkirk properties saved from the wrecking ball and given a new lease of life

Built around the early 1900s the houses in St Crispin’s Place had lain empty for extended periods, deteriorating over time, and becoming an eyesore in the local

community.

Falkirk Council’s Empty Homes team had been trying to get the properties back into use and Elaine Hall, who joined the team in 2016, took on the challenging task of

Before ... and after - the properties in St Crispin's Place have been completely transformed (Picture: Submitted)

identifying and locating the homeowner, who was living abroad.

The properties were eventually put on the market in 2021 and purchased by local developer David Richardson of Urban Property. The buildings have now been

completely renovated and are now being used as privately rented homes.

Part of the Empty Homes team’s remit is to increase the availability of affordable housing throughout the council area. This includes supporting private owners to bring

empty homes back into use by offering advice, information, and working alongside them to revitalise their properties.

The team work hard to identify and locate homeowners, which can take time and can often be challenging especially if owners are difficult to contact, are in care, or have sadly passed away.

Councillor Gary Bouse, Housing and Communities spokesperson, said: “Encouraging owners to bring their homes back into use is vital because it breathes life into derelict buildings, revitalises communities and helps to provide much needed affordable housing.