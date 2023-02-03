Historic Environment Scotland chief invited to address Linlithgow Palace concerns

Over the winter months, Historic Environment Scotland has undertaken a detailed survey of the stonework, which has been deemed as unsafe.

In view of the community’s great concern and anger about the situation, Linlithgow Civic Trust has asked Alex Paterson, the chief executive of HES, to give an update on the survey’s findings and to reveal what its future plans are for the visitor attraction.

Mr Pateron will deliver a talk on the subject at a meeting in the town later this month.

Marilyne MacLaren, Linlithgow Civic Trust convener, said: “The closure of the Palace has had an enormous impact on the town and the local economy.

"Years of underfunding and lack of maintenance has brought us to this dreadful situation. We look forward to hearing what Mr Paterson intends to do about the issue and what possible plans there are to re-open the Palace to the public."

The event will be held on Wednesday, February 22, in Saint Margaret’s Church Hall, starting at 7.45pm. Tea and biscuits will be provided and all are welcome.

The birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots was among a number of high-profile sites shut last year after inspectors identified a safety risk from unstable masonry.

However, dozens of properties managed by HES remain "closed or partially closed".