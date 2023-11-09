Historic dovecot in Falkirk's Dollar Park restored to its former glory

Work to restore a nineteenth century dovecot in a Falkirk park back to its former glory is now complete.

The historic building in the town’s Dollar Park, which had lain derelict for many years, has finally been restored thanks to a project led by volunteers group, Friends of Dollar Park.

It was one of a number of improvements the group had been looking to make in the park for some time, and now they have achieved that aim with a special ceremony taking place this week when the Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson unveiled a plaque on the building.

Leslie Pryde, chairman of the Friends of Dollar Park said: “It was one of the objectives when the group was founded that we planned to renovate that iconic building in the park. Over the years it’s been difficult to get funding and various other situations caused problems, but finally three years ago the council set up the Community Choices fund.

The refurbished dovecot in Dollar Park has been an ongoing project for the Friends of Dollar Park for a number of years and it is finally complete. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"This was for voluntary organisations to submit projects for funding which were put out to the general public to vote on.

"We were fortunate to get approval for funding for it.”

The group received £80,000 from the Community Choices initiative which they hoped would be enough to do the work. The original plan had been to restore the actual dovecot and demolish the two outbuildings on either side, as it was assumed these were later additions. However, more research revealed that the outbuildings and dovecot were all built in 1834 – three years after the mansion, Arnotdale, which was the home of Falkirk solicitor James Russel.

With the buildings in a conservation area and on the Buildings at Risk register it was not possible to get planning permission for one part of the structure on its own, leaving the Friends group another £58,822 to find to complete the work.

Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson and Leslie Pryde, Friends of Dollar Park chairman at the dovecot on Tuesday when a plaque marking the restoration was unveiled. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The final funding was received from the Falkirk Common Good Fund as the dovecot is a Common Good asset which once belonged to the old burgh of Falkirk.

The cash boost meant work on the restoration could begin earlier this year and it has now been complete.

Leslie continued: “It’s really nice to see it restored back to its former glory. It’s such an iconic feature in the park. We were fortunate to get that funding which allowed us to have the work carried out.

"When you speak to the general public they always have fond memories from their childhood and when they came to the park and they recollect what it looked like in the glory days.

"Unfortunately over the years it’s deteriorated, but hopefully through the Friends we can start to get the place back to its former glory.

"We’re gradually getting improvements made. We’ve got the floral clock and we’re doing the planters along the road. The Prodigal Son has been planted up in the last couple of years too.

"We’re now looking at what the next major project will be, we’ve not decided yet, but we’ll be looking for another area of the park to continue the improvements.”

The distinctive dovecot and its white doves were a great attraction for generations of visitors to Dollar Park and it’s hoped now it has been restored it’s an attractive feature for the park again adding to the other changes that have been made in recent years.

