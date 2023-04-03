The country home, near Linlithgow, opened its doors once again on April 1, giving people the chance to see its amazing interiors and collections for the first time since before the COVID-19 lockdown.

The refurbishment project is part of the National Trust for Scotland’s ten-year strategy – Nature, Beauty and Heritage for Everyone – which was launched at the historic

house one year ago.

The House of Binns has once again opened its doors for the public to come inside and view its historic collections

Built for a butter merchant, Thomas Dalyell, in 1612, the House of Binns has been the Dalyell family home for centuries and holds over 4000 artefacts which give

glimpses into the history of the house, the family, Scotland, and its place in the world over four centuries.

In support of the Trust’s restoration aims, roof works began at the House of the Binns in 2022. The whole collection remained on site during the restoration project and

was moved around, with great skill and care, to enable the work to take place.

Philip Long OBE, chief executive of National Trust for Scotland, said: “Bringing back the Binns has been a real privilege for the Trust. Since 1944, the Dalyell family

have entrusted the care of this important historic home to our conservation charity. We feel very honoured to have that responsibility for such a beautiful place so

intertwined with centuries of Scotland’s history.

‘The works carried out over the past year not only show that we are doing what we said when we launched our new strategy here a year ago, making sure our places

are well cared for, but they also enable us to reopen the doors to visitors once again."

The House of the Binns is still home to Kathleen Dalyell OBE, the widow of Tam Dalyell who served as a Scottish MP for 42 years.

Kathleen, as a former manager of the property, member of the Historic Buildings Council for Scotland and Chair of the Royal Commission on the Ancient and

Historical Monuments of Scotland (RCAHMS), knows the stories of the Dalyells and their family home better than anyone, and she often describes the house as having

its own personality that welcomes people and loves visitors.

She said: “It is with a great sense of satisfaction and appreciation of the continuity of life through difficult times that I see the fruits of this past year’s labours by the

Trust. I have been impressed at the thought and hard work that has gone into restoring and stabilising the roof, along with work on the heating and electrical systems -

all ‘behind the scenes’, but an important investment for the future.

"I am sure the redecoration and re-displaying of the collection “front of house” will be of interest and a delight to visitors. I am grateful to the National Trust for Scotland

– with its excellent staff, members and volunteers - who have ensured that the history, legend and memory of the Binns can continue “to be preserved for all time” as

intended by Eleanor’s gift of 1944.”

Tours of the house give visitors the chance to learn about the Dalyell family tree and heritage, view the house and its collections and enjoy the grounds with its views of