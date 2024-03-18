Historic Bo'ness rail station gets the green light to start refurbishment works
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, March 15.
The changes which will now go ahead at the category A listed Wormit Station building – which dates back to 1887 – will include removal of plastic electricity cable trunking to inside of building, the inspection and repair of chimney pots, the removal and replacement of defective bricks, removal of vegetation, removal and return of the slate roof, repairs to guttering and repainting and repairs of timbers.
The online planning documents stated: “It is considered the development would preserve the character and special architectural and historical interest of this listed building and secure its future as a historically important building, as part of the Category 'A' listed grouping and wider conservation area.”