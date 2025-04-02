Historic Bo'ness house open to visitors this weekend and throughout the summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to Bo’ness are once again being invited to explore the historic Kinneil House at the weekend.

Regular guided tours and walks will resume from April 5 for the 2025 season, with indoor tours of the house available every Saturday from then until the end of September – except May 31 and September 6, when the house will be closed for car shows in the estate, and also July 5 and September 27, which will have different special opening events with details to be confirmed.

The regular 45 minute-long indoor tours will take place at 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm each day.

Tickets can be booked in advance on the Historic Environment Scotland (HES) website up to 15 minutes before the relevant tour time.

Historic Kinneil House will be opening its doors to visitors once more (Picture: Submitted)

Along with the indoor tour, the Friends of Kinneil will also offer a free volunteer-led outdoor walk on most Saturdays at noon, so visitors can see some of the additional historic features of Kinneil Estate and hear their stories.

There is no booking required for the walks, which start from Kinneil Museum.

Craig Mearns, director of operations at HES, said: “The start of the new visitor season is always exciting. As the weather warms up, there’s no better time to step outside, experience Scotland’s natural beauty and get a closer look at our past.

"With castles, palaces, priories and brochs all reopening, everyone will find an aspect of Scottish heritage to enjoy. These sites are part of Scotland’s history and offer an incredible range of experience and understanding.

"Each place tells a unique story, and we look forward to sharing them with people from across the world.”

A Friends of Kinneil spokesperson added: “Kinneil House is one of the most historic and impressive buildings in the Forth Valley, and the centrepiece of a 200-acre estate with over 2000 years of history.

“It’s renowned partly for its mid-16th-Century wall paintings – considered among the finest of that period in Scotland and commissioned by the former Regent (and cousin) to Mary Queen of Scots, James Hamilton, who built the house.

It was also the setting in the 18th-Century for James Watt's experiments on the prototype of his steam engine."

