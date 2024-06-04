Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kilns House Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, February 13 to change the use of Kilns House, Kilns Road, Falkirk from an office to a house and alterations the property, demolish a freestanding building and construction a freestanding building and fencing.

It also lodged another application on the same day looking for listed building consent to make internal and external alterations, replace windows and doors, construct roof vents, demolish a wall and construct a new garden wall.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the application on Friday, May 31.

In April last year Falkirk Council members agreed the historic building would be sold for £250,000 and subsequently turned into a private residence.

Historic Kilns House will now be undergoing a number of alterations (Picture: Submitted)

A range of offers had been received for the B-listed mansion which has been vacant since 2005, when it was last used by the council as community services offices.