Historic B-listed Falkirk building switches from office to house
It also lodged another application on the same day looking for listed building consent to make internal and external alterations, replace windows and doors, construct roof vents, demolish a wall and construct a new garden wall.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the application on Friday, May 31.
In April last year Falkirk Council members agreed the historic building would be sold for £250,000 and subsequently turned into a private residence.
A range of offers had been received for the B-listed mansion which has been vacant since 2005, when it was last used by the council as community services offices.
Kilns House Ltd lodged similar plans with the council in August last year, but those applications were withdrawn.
