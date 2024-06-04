Historic B-listed Falkirk building switches from office to house

By James Trimble
Published 4th Jun 2024, 14:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Kilns House Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, February 13 to change the use of Kilns House, Kilns Road, Falkirk from an office to a house and alterations the property, demolish a freestanding building and construction a freestanding building and fencing.

It also lodged another application on the same day looking for listed building consent to make internal and external alterations, replace windows and doors, construct roof vents, demolish a wall and construct a new garden wall.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the application on Friday, May 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In April last year Falkirk Council members agreed the historic building would be sold for £250,000 and subsequently turned into a private residence.

Historic Kilns House will now be undergoing a number of alterations (Picture: Submitted)Historic Kilns House will now be undergoing a number of alterations (Picture: Submitted)
Historic Kilns House will now be undergoing a number of alterations (Picture: Submitted)

A range of offers had been received for the B-listed mansion which has been vacant since 2005, when it was last used by the council as community services offices.

Kilns House Ltd lodged similar plans with the council in August last year, but those applications were withdrawn.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.