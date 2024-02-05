Historic Airth building gets the nod from Falkirk Council to become 'wellness retreat'
F and K Partnership lodged a listed building application on October 30 last year with Falkirk Council to alter The Parsonage, in Airth – demolishing outbuildings and developing leisure facilities, including a spa, gym, yoga studio and six holiday lodges.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, February 2, stating the application had been assessed as being in accordance with the local authority’s development plan.
The planning documents stated the development would result in a “significant de-intensification of the established leisure and tourism use” at the site and would result
in “conservation gain” by replacing inappropriate features within the main building and demolishing unsympathetic and dilapidated outbuildings to the rear of the site.
The new buildings and landscaping are said to be “designed to a high standard, to respect the character and setting of the listed building and designed landscape”.
According to the planning documents the early 19th century Tudor villa is a category B listed building and the application relates to the development of the site as a
“wellness retreat”.
Back in June 2020 hotelier Steven McLeod received the go ahead from Falkirk Council to convert the former wedding venue into a house.
At the time Mr McLeod said: “Over the years we must have hosted around 1000 weddings but now I think the time is right for it to once again be a family home.”