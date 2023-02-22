News you can trust since 1845
Historian tells the entertaining tale behind Airth's monolithic Pineapple folly

The facts behind the massive Pineapple structure in the Airth area will be revealed in an afternoon talk by historian Ian Scott.

By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 9:42am

Entitled Tea and a Talk - Airth, Dunmore, and the Pineapple – the event takes place at another historic landmark, Callendar House, at 2pm on Friday, March 3.

It promises to be an interesting story of local enterprise, incredible architecture, service in the Empire as Ian waxes lyrical on the model village, a palatial house and lots more.

Visit the website to book your place.

Historian Ian Scott will be giving a talk in Callendar House
Callendar House