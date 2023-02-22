Historian tells the entertaining tale behind Airth's monolithic Pineapple folly
The facts behind the massive Pineapple structure in the Airth area will be revealed in an afternoon talk by historian Ian Scott.
Entitled Tea and a Talk - Airth, Dunmore, and the Pineapple – the event takes place at another historic landmark, Callendar House, at 2pm on Friday, March 3.
It promises to be an interesting story of local enterprise, incredible architecture, service in the Empire as Ian waxes lyrical on the model village, a palatial house and lots more.
