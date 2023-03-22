Historian Ian narrates the life and times of Grangemouth to mark 150th anniversary

Taking place from 2pm on Thursday, March 30 in Grangemouth Library, in Bo’ness Road, the talk will see Ian lead people on a journey through time with photographs,

insights and anecdotes aplenty.

The afternoon talk is just one of the events taking place in 2023 to celebrate Grangemouth’s 150 years as a burgh.

Historian Ian Scott will be giving a talk in Grangemouth Library

All the events are free and will be held in the library in the afternoon or in the evening in the coming weeks and months.

Thursday, April 27, 7pm to 9pm – a talk on the chemical age by John Blackie and Maureen Burns

Thursday, May 25, 7pm to 9pm – a talk on WW2 and the story of the drome by Geoff Bailey followed by a walk to the Spitfire memorial

Thursday, June 29, 7pm to 9pm – a talk on The Zetland Park regeneration project by Jessica Paterson followed by a walk through Zetland Park

Thursday, July 27, 7pm to 9pm – a talk on Grangemouth church and school by Ian Scott

Thursday, August 31, 7pm to 9pm – a talk on the war memorial by Jim Pringle followed by a walk to the memorial

Thursday, September 28, 2pm to 4pm – a talk on Grangemouth’s shipping history by Tom Robertson followed by a tour of the docks