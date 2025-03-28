HippFest's 15h festival in Bo'ness was audience winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 3,000 tickets were issued for the milestone 15th anniversary HippFest programme in Bo’ness.

Audiences packed out the Hippodrome for the annual silent film festival, which came to a close on Sunday with a screening of Victor Schertzinger’s thriller, Forgotten Faces (1928).

Bo’ness was abuzz for the five day festival, as audiences travelled from around the country.

More than 2,700 tickets were issued to events taking place in the Hippodrome and its locale, with a further 1,000 views from audiences tuning in online via HippFest at Home.

Piper welcomed the audience at the Friday Night Gala screening of The Pride of Clan.

Festival Director Alison Strauss said: “I am grateful to the growing international silent film community for their willingness to be surprised – for putting their trust in the festival and coming out in such numbers.

“We have proved once again that people will travel to Bo’ness from all corners of the world for everything from a mystical Chinese fantasy film to a documentary about the Sami people of northern Sweden, and everything in between.

“HippFest is a bridge between people, between cultures and between ideas and it has been wonderful witnessing the conversations and responses inspired by the films and the music.

“The teams have put so much thought, care and effort into all the elements involved in the Festival. I am extremely grateful to all of them for their hard work and commitment to pulling off this milestone 15th edition.”

Highlights of HippFest’s 15th edition included a piper’s salute to the Hippodrome on the red carpet from a champion piper ahead of the Friday Night Gala screening, The Pride of Clan (1917) with musical accompaniment from festival regulars Stephen Horne and Elizabeth-Jane Baldry, followed by a Highland Dance display.

Friday night’s screening boasted a world first with synchronised audio description of silent film for blind and low-vision audiences in the cinema and for those catching up online via HippFest at Home.

Silent cinema music maestro Neil Brand enchanted audiences with his charming commentary and insight with Neil Brand: Key Notes, a whistle stop tour of making music for the movies; and there were sell-out screenings for silver screen comedy titans, Buster Keaton and Laurel and Hardy in Our Hospitality (1923), We Faw Down (1928) and Big Business (1929).

Once again Bo’ness played a central role in the programme, with supplementary events introducing visitors to local businesses and encouraging exploration of the area with an RSPB led bird walk, as well as a tour further afield to the newly re-opened Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk.

HippFest is a project of Falkirk Council, supported by Film Hub Scotland and funded by Screen Scotland and National Lottery funding from the BFI.