HippFest 2025: A 1928 belter in the Bo'ness Barony gets this year's festival underway
A rare screening of the 1928 Ivor Novello romance The Constant Nymph will be shown at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 15 in the town’s Barony Theatre.
The film kicks off HippFest in fine style with an introduction from BFI National Archive’s curator of fiction Dr Jospehone Botting and live accompaniment from pianist Mike Nolan.
Featuring matinee idol, playwright and composer Novello – who gives his name to the annual British music awards – stars as a young composer whose hasty marriage hits the skids when he meets the young daughter of his mentor and love blossoms.
Considered lost for decades, this film was thankfully pieced together through the 1992 “Missing Believed Lost” British Film Institute call to action to archives and collectors around the world to check their holdings in search of elusive British films.
