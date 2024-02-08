News you can trust since 1845
HippFest 2024: New exhibition in Bo'ness literally shows how film transformed into literature

The world famous HippFest silent film festival is just weeks away and a new exhibition is launching to whet the appetites of cinema – and literature – fans.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Feb 2024, 09:05 GMT
The free Pen-to-Picture exhibition will run in Bo’ness Library, in Scotland’s Close, from February 17 to April 15.

A HippFest spokesperson said: “The Pen-to-Picture exhibition celebrates how cinema helped bring literature to the masses. This visually ravishing, free exhibition features artist Richard Weeks’ collection of over 120 pieces of cover art from film-tie-in novels, created by publishing house Readers Library.

"This accessible exhibition offers a unique illustration of a publishing phenomenon that allowed readers to indulge their love of the colour, excitement and glamour of movies through the pages of a book.

The Pen-to-Picture exhibition will take place at Bo'ness Library (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The Pen-to-Picture exhibition will take place at Bo'ness Library (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The Pen-to-Picture exhibition will take place at Bo'ness Library (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"From March 20 onwards, accompanying the exhibition will be a showcase of collaged film posters inspired by the exhibition, created by the talented pupils from Grange Primary Afterschool Club in Bo’ness.”

Visit the website for more information.

