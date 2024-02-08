HippFest 2024: New exhibition in Bo'ness literally shows how film transformed into literature
and live on Freeview channel 276
The free Pen-to-Picture exhibition will run in Bo’ness Library, in Scotland’s Close, from February 17 to April 15.
A HippFest spokesperson said: “The Pen-to-Picture exhibition celebrates how cinema helped bring literature to the masses. This visually ravishing, free exhibition features artist Richard Weeks’ collection of over 120 pieces of cover art from film-tie-in novels, created by publishing house Readers Library.
"This accessible exhibition offers a unique illustration of a publishing phenomenon that allowed readers to indulge their love of the colour, excitement and glamour of movies through the pages of a book.
"From March 20 onwards, accompanying the exhibition will be a showcase of collaged film posters inspired by the exhibition, created by the talented pupils from Grange Primary Afterschool Club in Bo’ness.”
Visit the website for more information.