Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic mansion will open for the first time in 2024 on Saturday and, in honour of HippFest which is currently running, there will be additional free film-related activities in adjacent Kinneil Museum.

Historic Environment Scotland, supported by volunteers from the Friends of Kinneil, will be welcoming visitors to the house from 10am-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For this open day only, there is no need to book, and free admission, but no formal guided indoor tours – just turn up and wander inside.

Visitors will be able to see the renowned 16th/17th-century painted rooms, as well as new features for this year such as a re-imagined late mediaeval kitchen.

On the top floor of the house is an exhibition about the Antonine Wall. There will, however, be a free volunteer-led outdoor guided walk, starting from the museum at 12.30pm when you can explore the wider history and historic features of Kinneil Estate.

The adjacent Kinneil Museum will also be open free, from10.30am-4pm. From noon onwards, bring the children to come and make mini film strips – another free activity provided by the Friends volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All ages welcome – whether for the house, museum, or outdoor walk.

This open day is being held in support of this week’s Silent Film Festival at the historic Hippodrome Cinema in Bo’ness. The museum activity is based on the festival’s ‘Scotland on Screen’ theme.

Further information for Saturday’s events here.

Details of the full season of regular weekly Saturday openings of Kinneil House by Historic Environment Scotland from Easter onwards will be announced soon.

The adjacent Kinneil Museum, operated by Falkirk Council, features the wider history of Bo'ness and the local area, and is open free all year round, daily except Tuesdays, usually 12.30-4pm.