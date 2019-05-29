Hippdrome wins ‘Best Cinema Experience in Scotland’ title

It’s official – the Hippodrome in Bo’ness provides the ‘Best Cinema Experience in Scotland’.

The A-listed, pre-art deco picture palace, which dates back to 1912, won the title at the 2019 Scottish Hospitality Awards which celebrates the dedication, skill and customer service of professionals that work within establishments where excellence is standard.

The Hippodrome and Callendar House staff at the Scottish Hospitality Awards

Judges chose the Hippodrome after being impressed by the friendly welcome by staff, the distinctive building, the excellent programme of events, the high levels of customer service and the role it plays in the community.

The cinema was also praised for its commitment to being aspirational and accessible to all and the success of the annual Hippodrome Silent Film Festival (HippFest).

Alison Strauss, arts development officer (Film and Media) at Falkirk Community Trust said:

“We are tremendously proud of this award, which is a testament to the dedication, passion and commitment of everyone involved at Falkirk Community Trust in making the Hippodrome such a great cinema, enjoyed by so many.

“The fact that we were nominated by the public makes the accolade extra special, and the team are still on a high. It’s wonderful to know that something we all hold so dear, and work so hard on, is appreciated at a national level.

“The fact that this award has been made in our tenth anniversary year since the restoration and re-opening is perfect – we couldn’t ask for a better birthday present for the Hippodrome.”