Highly skilled Falkirk rockers Artesan craft new single

Following on from the success of previous two singles Lifesaver and Feel Like Myself Again – which both had airplay on BBC radio, Falkirk group Artesan are set to release new acoustic rock track FLY on May 20.

Featuring father and son lead singer Ronnie Bissett – brother of renowned writer Alan Bissett – and guitarist Bryce Bissett, Artesan reads like a who’s who of the Falkirk music scene and creative community.

Along with guitarist Will Treeby, the rhythm section is made up with two of “well kent” faces and names Dickson Telfer (bass) and Stuart Blackwood (drums)

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk rock band Artesan

Artesan has an age range of 30 years between its oldest and youngest members, and this dynamic allows them to make some beautiful music together.

Singer Ronnie said: “With us being older and having my son Bryce playing guitar we may not conform to the conventional formula for a new band but we work great together and we have plenty of life experience to draw on.

"We just love to make and perform music, hopefully it just shows that age is immaterial.”

The new single

Ronnie said: “FLY is a track about the ranging emotions from the break up of a relationship. It's in two separate parts – the first section starts with a lone acoustic guitar and is about love and loss.

“Part two, which becomes much heavier, deals with regret and hope. We have been working on this song for a while and love how it has turned into a really powerful anthem."

Formed just before Lockdown and the trauma that brough, Artesan have still managed to build up a solid reputation over the last two years, drawing inspiration from bands like Oasis, Guns N Roses, U2, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Massive Attack and the Verve.

Things are certainly looking good for Artesan in 2022, with an acoustic slot to showcase their chops at Vibration Festival in September and another single scheduled for release in summer.