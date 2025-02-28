Highlands firm looking to build holiday cabins in Falkirk area

A Highlands-based company is seeking permission to create multiple holiday cabins in the Falkirk area.

Woodlands Avonbridge Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 29, which was subsequently validated on Monday, February 24, to construct 17 holiday cabins, ancillary buildings and associated works, on land to the north of Foggermountain, near Avonbridge, in Falkirk.

The application by the firm, based in Ballachulish, Inverness, is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of April 23, 2025.