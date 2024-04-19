Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eczema Outreach Support has been based in the town since it was founded in 2011 by a mum frustrated at the lack of support for families with eczema.

Growing from a local support group, the charity is now a UK-wide organisation supporting over 4000 families in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EOS provides one to one support for families struggling with their child’s skin and organises events and meet ups, as well as advocating for better practices for those with the condition.

Emily Wilson (8) is one of many people with the condition who have been supported by the Linlithgow-based charity EOS, headed up by CEO Suzi Holland (inset).

After a decade at its office in Linlithgow High Street, the charity has moved to a new space in Linlithgow Partnership Centre, joining Linlithgow Library and Linlithgow Museum in the former County Buildings.

The move comes at a time of change for EOS, with new CEO, Suzi Holland, appointed in 2023 and rapid membership growth.

Suzi said: “There has been huge changes at EOS over the past few years, since Covid really. Charities, like all organisations, have had to adapt and we have found success moving some of our events online and creating a focus on supporting the mental health of our young members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also changed the way we operate as a team and have become more flexible with our staff. As a result, more are working from home to fit in with family life and we have members that live in other parts of the country and can’t commute.”

Thanks to the flexible working policy, EOS has downsized its office space – despite the team growing in numbers.

Suzi added: “Many of our team have young families, myself included, and we want to make balancing work and home life harmonious.

“We have also used the move to look at ways we can embed ourselves more in the local community. We have a great team of local volunteers that help us deliver services, including making welcome packs and helping us raise vital funds and we have worked with Linlithgow Academy in the past to give pupils’ volunteering experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EOS is a free service for families with a child or young person with eczema. As well as tailored support for parents and carers, it organises regular events – both in person and online.

The Wilson family have been members since 2019 and have attended several events with daughter Emily (8) who has suffered from eczema since she was a baby.

Mum Rebecca said: “We were really struggling when Emily was a tot; she was covered from head to toe in blistering, painful eczema.

“She didn’t sleep, she would scratch until she was covered in blood and she was allergic to lots of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was finding it hard to cope when we learned about EOS. All a sudden I had support and people who understood what we were going through as a family.

“It’s been a lifeline; Emily’s skin is now much better but we are still so thankful.”

Emily is running the Edinburgh Marathon 5K to raise money for EOS to show her appreciation.