High school pupils set to launch their new book Our Wee Falkirk

A group of teenagers are launching a new book they have written to celebrate the Falkirk area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six high school pupils have written “Our Wee Falkirk” over the last few months as part of their efforts to attain the Mark Scott Leadership for Life Award.

And they will host a special book launch event at the Seagull Trust Bookshop on Falkirk High Street this Saturday – and everyone’s invited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leadership award brings pupils from high schools across the Falkirk area together to deliver a real life project of their choosing in their own community.

The group have written the book "Our Wee Falkirk" and will launch it at an event on Saturday. Pictured front, from left - Alexina Duncan, Susie Hoggan and Lois Cant; back row from left - Alexander Gray, Ellie McMillan and Elise Gavin. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The Mark Scott Leadership for Life Award supports young people to develop their confidence and build on life skills.

This year, there is just one group of pupils locally working towards the award – Elise Gavin and Ellie McMillan from Braes High; Alexina Dunn from St Mungo’s; and Alexander Gray, Lois Cant and Susie Hoggan from Falkirk High.

Their chosen project was the creation of the short book “Our Wee Falkirk” featuring stories of the Falkirk community through the past and into the present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elise explained: “We believe that our town is often overlooked or unfairly viewed negatively and as a group we wished to give a more positive perspective through sharing community stories.

"The book focuses largely on our many volunteer groups to give a new perspective about the town.

"The groups featured include the Falkirk Foodbank, the Snowdrop Cafe, the Falkirk Library and Burnbrae Home.

"There is also a history section that covers our town’s key events through its memorials and personal sections from members of our group and those who have a unique perspective on our town such as the staff of Comely Park Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We each went out into the community over the past few months to gather information and write our respective sections.”

But for the students, it’s not just been a project about writing the book. They have also organised their own book launch after months of hard work.

Elise continued: “We hope for the event to be a further celebration of Falkirk with readings from the book and a Falkirk quiz with a prize.

"Those featured in the book have been invited to join us at the launch and anyone is free to come for any duration of time throughout the event, which will run from 10am to 3pm.”

There will also be cakes and hot drinks and colouring for the younger family members.