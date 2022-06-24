Hero awards: Stenhousemuir corner shop couple pick up another accolade for pandemic aid

Jawad and Asiyah Javed, owners of the Day Today store in Alloa Road, were named as the overall winners of the Shop Local, Shop Little Heroes Awards, created by the Fed (Federation of Independent Retailers).

The Fed launched the awards - sponsored by Booker, Boost and Mondelez - to recognise the outstanding work that was done by its members to help and support their local communities during the pandemic.

The couple were presented with the award by the Fed’s then National President Narinder Randhawa, during the gala dinner at the organisation’s annual conference, held in Birmingham, on June 20.

As well as a certificate proclaiming them as winners, the prize included a store makeover from Mondeléz, a fully stocked fridge from Boost Drinks and £1000 in cash from the Booker Group.

Asiyah Javed said: “We are very happy and shocked to win the overall award. We were very surprised when our names were called out. We didn’t expect it because other members had done such great work. I was up all night with excitement.”

Shortly after the Covid outbreak, the Javeds tracked the needs of their customers and found that hand wash, gel sanitiser and baby food supplies were running low everywhere. They managed to source these products and gave them away for free to those that needed them. They also gave out over 3000 Covid-19 hand care packages to elderly and infirm customers and delivered them free of charge to those who couldn’t collect.

Mr Randhawa said: “Jawad, Asiyah and their team are outstanding examples of the fantastic work that was and still is being done by independent retailers throughout the UK and Ireland on a daily basis.