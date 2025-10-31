Heritage group hopes for reprieve on Falkirk Council's masterplan for Kinneil Estate

The Friends of Kinneil say the new 10-year plan to improve visitor facilities, is overshadowed by the threat to close the museum visitor centre/toilets (right)

A local heritage group will next week urge Falkirk councillors not to approve a proposed new 10-year masterplan for Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness until more work is done on it, firmer commitments are included and uncertainty around the future of the estate’s existing visitor facilities is resolved.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the council’s Executive committee are due to hear an update on the draft masterplan for Kinneil for 2026-36 next Thursday, November 6 following a public consultation over the summer and a review of feedback.

However, the Friends of Kinneil group are asking councillors not to approve the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say separate discussions have been progressing but are not yet concluded to resolve matters surrounding the future of Kinneil Museum, which the council is still threatening to close at the end of March 2026.

They also say other possible future development options for Kinneil House and Estate as a major historic attraction are also currently being explored.

The Friends say a masterplan for the next ten years cannot – and should not – be endorsed by councillors without more clarity about these other foundational steps.

They believe the masterplan as a whole still lacks coherence, firm commitments and integration with other strategies and local plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Friends of Kinneil said: “The new 10-year masterplan covers several of the right issues and themes, but how can elected members sign it off with such uncertainty surrounding even the initial stage? It’s like being recommended to set off blindfolded on a long journey across shifting ground.

“The consultation feedback clearly shows people’s concerns and that they want visitor facilities and toilets. The first stated aim of the new masterplan refers to improving facilities, as does the council’s press statement for this meeting, but this just does not stack up whilst their threatened closure of existing facilities, in the museum building, from the outset of the plan is not yet resolved.

“We welcome some of the current investments in other visitor infrastructure at Kinneil, but the overall plan needs joining up. If many more visitors are attracted to enjoy the major new playpark development, for example, or to see Historic Scotland’s expanding heritage offer at Kinneil House, where will they go to the toilet or get refreshments if the museum visitor centre is closed?

“It is in everyone’s interests to get such a long-term plan and its vision right. We are asking councillors to refer it back for more improvement and consultation by officers, and for integration with other strategies such as the Bo’ness town centre masterplan which councillors considered at their previous meeting – where they agreed on Bo’ness being a heritage destination, whilst asking for further refinement including linkage with Kinneil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also asking for the council to continue to work in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland and other partners to save the museum building, and further develop Kinneil as a whole, as an historic attraction.”

Michael McGuinness, Head of Growth, Planning, Sport and Culture for Falkirk Council previously said: “The Masterplan aims to give Kinneil Estate a clear direction for the next decade.

“It focuses on protecting the park’s ecologically rich assets, improving facilities, and managing it sustainably for the future.

“By combining Council funding with external support and community input, we can make sure Kinneil remains a valued asset for residents and visitors alike.

“It is pleasing to see that the Masterplan attracted strong levels of public support, but it is now for Elected Members to decide if this is the correct vision for Kinneil Estate.”