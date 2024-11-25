Here's your chance to take part in an 'epic' climb inside the world famous Kelpies

They are the world’s largest equine sculptures and stand almost 30 metres tall against the Falkirk skyline.

Now visitors are to be able to climb inside the mouth of one of the famous Kelpies in an “epic” new experience.

Scottish Canals have launched The Kelpies Experience, which will challenge participants, of all ages to tackle a 25 metre aerial climb into one of the horse’s mouths.

As well as testing visitors on the specially-designed climb, expert guides will share the history of Scotland’s canals, the vital role played by the Clydesdale horse and how this inspired internationally renowned sculptor Andy Scott.

Kelpies Experience is a new aerial visitor attraction inside Baron, the head up Kelpie. Pic: Peter Sandground

The experience, which lasts around 90 minutes, involves ascending 25 metres to the mouth of Baron – the horse with its head held upwards – using a series of ladders, cable crossings, suspended platforms and nets before descending, by abseil, or quick flight, a thrilling option that gives the feeling of free falling before gently lowering the climber to the ground.

After reaching the Kelpie’s mouth, the participant will be rewarded with stunning panoramic views of the Forth & Clyde Canal, the nearby Helix parklands, the distant hills and the towns of Falkirk and Grangemouth.

The Kelpies Experience - launched as the sculpture celebrates its 10th anniversary this year - will initially be available for large group bookings or by signing up to support a charity fundraiser event.

Since the creation of the sculptures, Helix Park has welcomed over seven million visitors from all over the world; The Kelpies, which weigh 300 tonnes – the same weight as 350 Clydesdale horses and are constructed from more than 18,000 individual components – play a significant role in contributing to a £85 million tourism spend in the Falkirk area annually.

Visitors will be guided to the top of The Kelpies. Pic: Peter Sandground

Scottish Canals’ chief executive, John Paterson, said: “We are incredibly excited to create this unique challenge. This is a truly amazing experience and will allow visitors from across the world to step inside our magnificent Kelpies and discover the secrets that lie inside all while experiencing a 25-metre aerial journey straight to the horse’s mouth. Those who enjoy this epic experience will undoubtedly leave with a memory of a lifetime.”

Scottish Canals commissioned internationally renowned artist and sculptor Andy Scott to create the Kelpies. He says he is looking forward to others getting to see his artwork from a different perspective.

He said: “I believe the experience will give an even greater understanding of just what an incredible achievement these structures represent both as artworks and as iconic landmarks.”

To launch the event Scottish Canals have teamed up with the Beatson Cancer Charity, who also celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, to allow it to be one of the first charities to take part in the challenge.

Charlene Low, regional fundraising manager for Beatson Cancer Charity said: “We are thrilled to partner with Scottish Canals for the launch of The Kelpies Experience. It’s a fantastic way to celebrate our 10th birthday, offering our supporters a one-of-a-kind adventure inside the Kelpies while raising vital funds to support cancer patients and their families. This unforgettable experience brings people together to explore, connect, and make a real impact."