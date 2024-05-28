Here's why lots of Evel Knievel motorcylists were on Falkirk district roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of motorcyclists stopped off in Falkirk district last week as part of a charity journey.

Around 40 Welsh motorcycling enthusiasts were raising money for the NSPCC – dressed as the 1970s bike stunt legend Evel Knievel.

Their two days in Scotland was part of a journey from John o’ Groats to Land’s End by the Ride Cymru group using non-motorway roads which has seen them already raise more than £20,000 for the children’s charity.

The group, who have done several fundraising drives in Wales before, are no strangers to Scotland. In 2017, they raised £5000 for the NSPCC by riding to the three mainland capitals – London, Cardiff and Edinburgh – in two days.

Cymru Knievels travelling through Scotland for NSPCC stopped off at Bowtrees last week. Pic: Michael Gillen

But this latest fundraiser has smashed that record and their JustGiving page has already reached nearly £27,000.

The Welsh bikers were joined by Maurice McDonald-Smith, from East Kilbride. He said: “I consider it a privilege to be allowed into the family of the Cymru Knievel riders who come together each year to raise money to help the children of Scotland and the rest of the UK to enjoy a better childhood.

“Last year was my first time raising money for the NSPCC and everyone I met from the charity were the nicest and kindest people – I think their commitment and dedication to keeping children safe needs to be supported.

“This is where the drive to fundraise comes from. I have been fundraising for the last 10 years for charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Teenage Cancer Trust and more. The engagement by the NSPCC staff and volunteers last year made raising money for them the most rewarding.”

Fiona Milne, an NSPCC Fundraiser in the north of Scotland, said: “We are so incredibly excited to have the Cymru Knievels in Scotland to raise funds for the NSPCC.

“It truly was an epic journey and we really appreciate that they have chosen us as their charitable cause. The money they will raise will help us continue our vital work keeping children safe from abuse and neglect.”