Here's why a Larbert primary school is celebrating a £5k Tesco windfall

Pupils and staff at a primary school are celebrating after receiving a “golden” cash windfall.

Larbert Village Primary School PTA and Parent Council were delighted to be selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5000 Golden Grant at the start of the new academic year.

Customers at Tesco Larbert Express – which opened in Bellsdyke Road in February – were given the chance to take part in an in-store lucky dip on last month to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token and use it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.

Kate Auchinvole, grants officer at Larbert Village Primary School PTA and Parent Council, said: "We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make such a difference to our children's experience at Larbert Village Primary School.

"This grant will allow us to give new resources and opportunities to our children – helping them learn, grow, and thrive in ways that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise. Thank you Tesco."

Craig Penman, store manager at Tesco Larbert Express, said: “We are delighted to see Larbert Village Primary School awarded £5000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw. The event was a great opportunity for our customers to learn more about the three local schools in the Stronger Starts voting round and we hope to see the two remaining schools increase their vote between now and the end of voting.

"Thank you to all our customers who took part in the draw and congratulations to Larbert Village Primary School for winning this one off £5000 grant. It is amazing that we could do something to help a local school and their children."

Claire De Silva, head of communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”