Henry Pettigrew as Dr Jekyll and Dr Hyde in the National Theatre of Scotland's production at Leith Theatre

Bookings have now opened for a series of 'as live' and encore screenings at more than 60 selected Scottish and UK cinemas later this month, with more to follow.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde - Live From Leith Theatre is a thrilling new hybrid version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story, conceived and directed by award-winning filmmaker Hope Dickson Leach.

With a cast led by BAFTA Scotland award-winner Lorn Macdonald and Henry Pettigrew, the production relocates the action from London to the Scottish Capital.

A gothic tale of double lives and inner demons, it follows Gabriel Utterson through a Victorian Edinburgh where the wealth of the breweries is contrasted with the poverty of the Cowgate vaults, exposing an underbelly of dark truths and corruption.

Presented by the National Theatre of Scotland and Selkie Productions in association with Screen Scotland and Sky Arts the unique new hybrid retelling uses innovative theatrical and cinematic techniques to create a theatrical live screen experience for which the theatrical rights have been acquired by leading film distributor Cosmic Cat, who will stream the production.

The hybrid performances will be streamed 'as live' from Leith Theatre into selected cinemas on Sunday, February 27, with Encore screenings in cinemas across the UK from February 28.

Screenings will be available at cinemas and venues all over Scotland and the UK including LythArts Centre, Caithness; The Pickaquoy Cinema, Orkney; An Lanntair, Stornoway and at Odeon cinemas from Edinburgh to Epsom, Braehead to Belfast and from Cardiff to Covent Garden. There will also be a screening at the UK’s most northerly cinema and arts centre, Mareel in Shetland and at community cinemas across Scotland.

Joining Macdonald and Pettigrew at the Ferry Road venue will be Leith actor Tam Dean Burn as Councillor Begg, veteran David Hayman as Sir Danvers Carew, Peter Singh as Lanyon and Alison Peebles as Poole. The cast is completed by Ali Watt who has most recently been seen on television in Irvine Welsh’s Crime, as Inspector Hay, Scott Miller as Tennant and Caroline Deyga as Mabel.

At the time of the production’s launch, Jackie Wylie, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the National theatre of Scotland said, “We are thrilled to be kicking off 2022 with The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde... an ambitious retelling of Robert Louis Stevenson’s legendary novella, offering a one-off experience to audiences who can experience it being filmed in the iconic surrounds of Leith Theatre.

"The National Theatre of Scotland has been increasing its digital and screen presence over the last two years with a programme of unique hybrid projects created to respond to the challenging times of Covid to ensure we can continue producing thrilling theatrical works for audiences, working with the best artistic talent in Scotland and extending the number of people we can reach.”

Tickets from the cinema screenings of The Strange Case of Doctor Jekyll and Mr Hyde – Live From Leith Theatre are available here.

