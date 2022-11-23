Here's where to see Falkirk Round Table's Santa Sleigh over the coming weeks

Santa and his team of volunteer helpers are preparing to take to the streets from Sunday evening to spread some festive cheer while raising money for charity.

This year’s sleigh has been sponsored by FBS Pluming Solutions, Elevate and Ochilwood Joinery and Santa’s helpers will be knocking on doors again collecting money for Strathcarron Hospice, Falkirk’s Mental Health Association, Seagull Trust and Town Break Dementia Services.

There’s also an option to make a donation through an online fundraising page.

Falkirk Round Table's Santa Sleigh will be touring the town's streets from this Sunday.

The team will be out and about around Falkirk over the next four weeks. On Sundays they will be out from 5.30pm to 9pm and on Mondays to Thursdays it will be between 6.30pm and 9pm.

The schedule will see them visit: Sunday, November 27 – Callendar Rise; Monday, November 28 – Bog; Tuesday, November 29 – Etna Road; Wednesday, November 30 – Bantaskine; Thursday, December 1 – Middlefield; Sunday, December 4 – Slamannan Road, Lady Ann Gate and Dumyat Drive; Monday, December 5 – Shieldhill; Tuesday, December 6 – Langlees; Wednesday, December 7 – Camelon; Thursday, December 8 – catch up night; Sunday, December 11 – Hallglen and Lionthorn; Monday, December 12 – Bainsford; Tuesday, December 13 – Gartcows and Woodlands; Wednesday, December 14 – Tamfourhill and Summerford Gardens; Thursday, December 15 – Rosebank and Anson Avenue; Sunday, December 18 – New Carron; Monday, December 19 – Prospecthill, Finnester Avenue, Hawley Road; Tuesday, December 20 –Canalside and Wallace Brae.

Exact routes and updates will be available on the Falkirk Round Table Facebook page.

As well as their routes around the local residential areas, Santa and his sleigh will be at the Bo’ness Christmas light switch on this Saturday and at the Denny switch on the following Saturday, December 3. On Saturdays, December 10 and 17 the Round Table will be at Behind the Wall and they will be at the Falkirk game on Friday, December 23.

To make a donation online visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/frt268santa2022