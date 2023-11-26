Santa Claus is coming to town … and here’s where you can see him in the coming days.

The man in red is incredibly busy in the run up to Christmas Day but he’s making sure that he doesn’t disappoint youngsters who love to give him a wave – and may even be lucky enough to have a chat with Santa – when he comes to their neighbourhood.

Thanks once again to his friends at Falkirk Round Table, Father Christmas will be out and about to spread some festive cheer as well as raising money for deserving charities.

This year they will be supporting Strathcarron Hospice, Andy’s Man Club Stenhousemuir, FDAMH (Falkirk’s Mental Health Association) and CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

Falkirk Round Table's Santa Sleigh will be touring the town's streets in coming days. Pic: Michael Gillen

Here’s where Santa Claus and the Round Table volunteers will be in the coming weeks, although timings and routes may vary.

Sunday, November 26 – New Carron, 5.30-9pm

Monday, November 27 – Tamfourhill and Summerford Gardens, 6.30-9pm

Tuesday, Novebember 28 – Rosebank and Anson Avenue, 6.30-9pm

Wednesday, November 29 – Finnestere Avenue, Hawley Road and Grahamston, 6.30-9pm

Thursday, November 30 – Canalside and Wallacebralle, 6.30-9pm

Friday, December 1 – Polmont Lights Switch on, 6-9pm

Saturday, December 2 – Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk v Queen of the South

Sunday, December 3 – Callander Rise, 5.30-9pm

Monday, December 4 – Bog area – 6.30-9pm

Tuesday, December 5 – Etna Road – 6.30-9pm

Wednesday, December 6 – Bantaskine, 6.30-9pm

Saturday, December 9 – Behind the Wall, 5-6pm

Sunday, December 10 – Slamannan Road, Lady Ann Gate, Dumyat Drive and Prospecthill, 5.30-9pm

Monday, December 11 – Shieldhill, 6,.30-9pm

Tuesday, December 12 – Langlees, 6.30-9pm

Wednesday, December 13 – Camelon, 6.30-9pm

Thursday, December 14, Middlefield, 6.30-9pm

Saturday, December 16 – Behind the Wall, 5-6pm

Sunday, December 17 – Hallglen and Lionthorn, 5.30-9pm

Monday, December 18 – Bainsford, 6.30-9pm

Tuesday, December 19 – Gartcows and Woodlands,, 6.30-9pm

And after that he’s off to feed his reindeer, eat a few mince pies and begin the task of loading up his sleigh with all the gifts for boys and girls around the world.