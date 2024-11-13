Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk district’s Covid-19 memorial will be unveiled this weekend.

For almost two years, work has been ongoing with an artist and local people as part of a national project to give communities a permanent reminder of the pandemic and those who lost their lives.

Artist Caspar J Wilson has been working with Falkirk Council and together with input from around 400 people locally who shared their thoughts, memories, and aspirations through a series of workshops and stories told across Falkirk to create this permanent piece of art which is situated in Callendar Park, close to the former boating pond.

Remembering Together is national programme funded by the Scottish Government with each local authority awarded £100,000 to create ways of recognising the impact the pandemic had on peoples’ lives.

A short unveiling event will take place at the park this Saturday, November 16 at noon which people are invited to join.