Here's where communities across Falkirk district will mark Remembrance Sunday

Communities will once again come together to remember all those who lost their lives in the service of their country.

Services will take place a war memorials in towns and villages across the district this Remembrance Sunday, November 10.

Veterans will march alongside members of youth organisations, politicians and members of the public as the annual services of commemoration take place.

This year there will be a slight change from tradition at Falkirk as the parade used to leave from the town hall car park. Instead, those taking part are asked to muster at 9.15am in the area on the High Street at the archway to Falkirk Trinity Church.

From there, the parade will make its way across Cockburn Street, down West Bridge Street and along Camelon Road to the cenotaph for a short service of remembrance led by the Reverend Robert Allan.

After the service, the procession will reform and make its way back to Falkirk Trinity Church entrance on the High Street.

In Grangemouth the parade will leave from the Royal British Legion clubrooms in Dundas Street at 9.50pm. From there it will go along South Lumley Street, Newhouse Road and Abbots Road to Abbots Parish Church for a service.

At the conclusion of the church service, the procession will head to the war memorial in Zetland Park for the wreath laying service before returning to the clubhouse in Dundas Street.

The community in Denny will once again gather at the Church Walk memorial gardens for the service. The parade will leave from Carronbank Crescent at 10.40am to go to the Church Walk with members of the ATC leaving their Castlerankine Road parade ground at 10.10am to join them. . Around 11.25am the parade will march off.

The parade in Larbert will muster at the health centre car park in King Street before heading to the memorial at the Dobbie Hall for a short serivce.

In Bonnybridge, those marching in the parade should gather at the community centre to march off at 12.20pm. From there they will march to the memorial garden for a service of remembrance.

The community of Carronshore should gather at the war memorial at 9.45am. Standard bearers will march on at 9.55am and service starts at 10am.

Members of youth organisations in Brightons will parade from the Masonic Hall in Maddiston Road at 10.30am to Upper Braes Parish Church in the Main Street, returning after the service.

There will be s short parade leaving Haggs Parish Church around 10.40am to go along Kilsyth Road to the Longcroft war memorial, before returning to the church.

Starting at noon, the parade will leave the Old Kirk on Panbrae Road, Bo’ness proceeding Jeffery's Corner, across Church Wynd onto Stewart Avenue and stopping at the war memorial for a short half hour service. Then proceeding west along Stewart Avenue to Jeffery's Corner where parade is dismissed.

Many places will also hold short acts of remembrance on Monday, November 11 – the day the First World War ended in 2018.

A two minute silence will be observed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month.

Among those planning to hold a service will be youngsters at Blackness Primary School in their village.