Here's when Falkirk residents will be transferred to new Pension Age Disability Payment

Pensioners in Falkirk currently receiving Attendance Allowance will be transferred a new payment later this month.

Social Security Scotland has begun transferring the awards of 169,000 people in Scotland who currently receive Attendance Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions to Pension Age Disability Payment.

People do not need to take any action; the transfer will happen automatically in phases. Everyone will continue to receive their payments on time.

People will be notified by letter when their benefit has been selected for transfer and it should take up to three months for the transfer from the Department for Work and Pensions. There will be no gaps in payments while people’s awards are being transferred.

Until people receive the letter from Social Security Scotland to tell them their transfer is complete, they should continue to report any change in their personal circumstances to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Pension Age Disability Payment will be available in the Falkirk area from March 24.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that older people who have care needs because of a disability, long-term health condition or terminal illness get the financial support that they’re entitled to.

“As people’s awards start to transfer from Attendance Allowance, to Pension Age Disability Payment, they will be kept informed of this process and treated with dignity, fairness and respect.

“Pension Age Disability Payment is being rolled out across Scotland in phases. If the payment is currently open for new applications in your area and you think you could be eligible for support right now, I would encourage you to apply."