Here's what is in store following the Falkirk Morrisons supermarket upgrade

After weeks of work, while keeping the store open for their customers, the staff are delighted to unveil their new-look premises.

Manager Nairn Diver and his team are keen to tell everyone about the improvements which have been made.

These include new deli, butcher and fishmonger counters, areas of their business that the supermarket bosses pride themselves on providing traditional service.

Morrisons upgraded Falkirk store - Nairn Diver, store manager (back left red facemask) with colleagues at the new fishmonger and butcher counters.

The store’s community champion, Charlotte Counsell, is also keen to let people know about their new community room which they are making available to groups and organisations.

Morrisons has prided itself on involvement with the local community since it opened in 2004, supporting local charities and groups with donations, as well as having a noticeboard for events.

Charlotte said this was their latest way of giving back to all their customers.

The store is open Monday to Saturday from 7am to 10pm and 8am to 8pm on Sunday.

