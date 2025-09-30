Here's what Falkirk's Tate Reynolds had to say about entering the ITV Big Brother house

A business owner from Falkirk is appearing in this year’s series of Big Brother.

Entrepreneur Tate Reynolds, who owns one of Scotland's most successful “butlers in the buff” companies is hopeful of winning over his fellow housemates and viewers to land the life-changing £100,000 prizemoney.

The reality show launched on ITV on Sunday with 27-year-old Tate amongst the 12 people selected for this year’s Big Brother house.

But already one person has been voted off and tonight (Tuesday) the producers are throwing a curveball with four new housemates joining.

Tate Reynolds from Falkirk is in this year's ITV Big Brother reality show. Pic: ITV

However, that doesn’t dent Tate’s hopes with him saying: “I've always wanted to do something like this and I thought it would be a fun story to tell one day.

"Me being on the show might also potentially help with my business as well. Being part of the 'buff butler' stuff, you naturally fall into the role of an entertainer, getting folks chatting and mingling and maybe playing a couple daft games.

"It depends what everyone else is like. I'm very versatile – I can have quite deep and intellectual conversations, and I can also be a bit daft."

The bookmakers have him at 16/1 to lift this year’s prize … but there’s a long way to go until the winner is announced in seven weeks time.

Tate Reynolds, centre, with this year's Big Brother housemates. Pic: ITV

Before then viewers will be able to keep up with what is going on in the house – and which housemates are following the rules – with shows Sunday to Friday fronted by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Big Brother airs 9pm Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.