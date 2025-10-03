A special event was held at Denny Primary recently when a long list of achievements was given recognition – and included bringing back last sessions P7 pupils who are now S1 at Denny High to join in the praise.

Parents and families were invited into the school playground to join in the outdoor celebration.

Amongst the achievements marked was every member of staff in the school and nursing participating in the Keeping the Promise Award, which is training to show how to support care experienced children and committing to ensuring that their “children and young people grow up loved, safe and respected so that they realise their full potential”.

The work of the Eco Warriors supported by Mrs Ivey saw the school awarded a Green Flag as they demonstrated a commitment to learning for sustainability and making the school a more eco-friendly place.

Meanwhile, the Rights Ravens achieved the Rights Respecting Schools Gold Award at the end of June this year. It is awarded to schools that have fully embedded children’s rights in its policies, practice and ethos.

Congratulating everyone on their hard work and successes, headteacher Rachel Coull said: “In addition we also celebrated the legendary Denny Glee choir who achieved second place in the regional final of the Glee competition and our cross country, basketball and football teams who represented the school brilliantly at a range of sporting events.”

This Sunday, the school is hosting a Denny SOS day of action when families are coming into the school to help build a polytunnel and give the school grounds a general tidy up.

