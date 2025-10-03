Here's what Denny Primary was celebrating in 25 pictures

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 07:52 BST
Pupils and staff at a primary school took time out to celebrate the achievements of the last year.

A special event was held at Denny Primary recently when a long list of achievements was given recognition – and included bringing back last sessions P7 pupils who are now S1 at Denny High to join in the praise.

Parents and families were invited into the school playground to join in the outdoor celebration.

Amongst the achievements marked was every member of staff in the school and nursing participating in the Keeping the Promise Award, which is training to show how to support care experienced children and committing to ensuring that their “children and young people grow up loved, safe and respected so that they realise their full potential”.

The work of the Eco Warriors supported by Mrs Ivey saw the school awarded a Green Flag as they demonstrated a commitment to learning for sustainability and making the school a more eco-friendly place.

Meanwhile, the Rights Ravens achieved the Rights Respecting Schools Gold Award at the end of June this year. It is awarded to schools that have fully embedded children’s rights in its policies, practice and ethos.

Congratulating everyone on their hard work and successes, headteacher Rachel Coull said: “In addition we also celebrated the legendary Denny Glee choir who achieved second place in the regional final of the Glee competition and our cross country, basketball and football teams who represented the school brilliantly at a range of sporting events.”

This Sunday, the school is hosting a Denny SOS day of action when families are coming into the school to help build a polytunnel and give the school grounds a general tidy up.

Pupils and staff at Denny Primary School recently held an event to celebrate all the amazing things that happened last session.

1. Denny Primary Celebration Day

Pupils and staff at Denny Primary School recently held an event to celebrate all the amazing things that happened last session. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The event was held in the school's playground.

2. Denny Primary Celebration Day

The event was held in the school's playground. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Families and friends were invited to join the celebration.

3. Denny Primary Celebration Day

Families and friends were invited to join the celebration. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
David Hedley, principal teacher, talks to the youngsters about all the great things that happened last term.

4. Denny Primary Celebration Day

David Hedley, principal teacher, talks to the youngsters about all the great things that happened last term. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Parents
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice