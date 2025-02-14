Here's the winners in Falkirk's Most Loved Businesses as awards are presented

The winners of the town centre’s Most Loved Business initiative 2025 were revealed during a special celebration earlier today.

Organised by Falkirk Delivers, the initiative celebrates the area’s best-loved local businesses.

Ahead of the presentation in the Falkirk Delivers offices, the organisers said this year’s awards saw a fantastic response from the public, with hundreds of votes cast across the six categories: Retail, Service Industry, Health and Fitness, Charity, and, for the first time, Food and Drink.

Provost Robert Bissett, who presented the awards, said: "It’s a pleasure to be part of such a positive initiative that highlights the brilliant businesses we have right here in Falkirk. The competition continues to grow each year, and it’s clear from the public response how much these businesses mean to the community."

The 2025 Most Loved Business Winners were: Food and Drink Winner – The Orchard Hotel with 4 Cow Wynd and House of Olives shortlisted; Health and Fitness Winner – Define Fitness with Girl Power and Life Well Fitness on the shortlist; Service Industry Winner – Midtown Tattoo with Amitee Hair and Manifest shortlisted; Charity Winner – The Kit Tea Café with Babysteps 20+ and Strathcarron Hospice shortlisted; and Retail Winner – Kiltpin with Babes Boutique and Wild at Heart shortlisted.

Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers, said: "We’re delighted to see so much support for our local businesses. The Most Loved Business campaign is a great way to recognise the hard work and dedication of these business owners, especially in the current challenging climate. Congratulations to all the winners and shortlisted businesses."

The event also marked the continued partnership between Falkirk Council and Falkirk Delivers, aimed at supporting local businesses. Elaine Grant noted that the council has worked with Falkirk Delivers to provide over £250,000 worth of grants to town centre businesses, helping them become more sustainable and resilient.

She added the awards have highlighted the strength and diversity of Falkirk’s independent businesses. Many are proudly family-run, with some now being led by second and third generations. “These businesses continue to show resilience, creativity, and dedication to the community,” she said.

1 . Most Loved Businesses 2025 Provost Robert Bissett with Falkirk Delivers Elaine Grant and the finalists and winners in this year's Most Loved Businesses awards. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Most Loved Businesses 2025 Health and Fitness category winner was Define Fitness and Megan Walker accepted the award. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Most Loved Businesses 2025 The Service Industry award went to Midtown Tattoo with Benjamin Hamilton, senior artist, accepting it on behalf of owner Barry Ward. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Most Loved Businesses 2025 This year's Charity award went to The Kit Tea Cafe with Lisa Miller, shop manager, and Becky Donnelly, owner, receiving the certificate. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales