News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Here's the stores open across Falkirk district on Boxing Day

If you didn’t have enough of shopping before Christmas or still have some cash to spend, here’s a brief look at some of the stores open across the district today.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Dec 2023, 10:15 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 10:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tesco Central Retail Park, Falkirk – open and closes at 6pm.

Tesco Camelon – closed and opens at 7am on Wednesday.

Tesco Redding – open and closes at 6pm.

Many supermarkets are open today but for reduced hours. Pic: ShutterstockMany supermarkets are open today but for reduced hours. Pic: Shutterstock
Many supermarkets are open today but for reduced hours. Pic: Shutterstock
Most Popular

Asda Falkirk – open and closes at 6pm.

Asda Stenhousemuir – open and closes at 6pm.

Asda Grangemouth – open and closes at 6pm.

Morrisons Falkirk – open and closes at 6pm.

Sainsbury Denny – open and closes at 6pm.

Co-op Food New Carron – open and closes at 7pm.

Co-op Food Laurieston – open and closes at 7pm.

Lidl Falkirk – open 11am to 5pm.

Lidl New Carron – 11am to 5pm

Stores that are closed today to give staff a Boxing Day break include:

Aldi

Home Bargains

Poundland

Iceland

The Range

Marks & Spencer

*Information supplied from company websites.

Related topics:FalkirkTescoASDAGrangemouth