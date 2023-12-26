Here's the stores open across Falkirk district on Boxing Day
Tesco Camelon – closed and opens at 7am on Wednesday.
Tesco Redding – open and closes at 6pm.
Asda Falkirk – open and closes at 6pm.
Asda Stenhousemuir – open and closes at 6pm.
Asda Grangemouth – open and closes at 6pm.
Morrisons Falkirk – open and closes at 6pm.
Sainsbury Denny – open and closes at 6pm.
Co-op Food New Carron – open and closes at 7pm.
Co-op Food Laurieston – open and closes at 7pm.
Lidl Falkirk – open 11am to 5pm.
Lidl New Carron – 11am to 5pm
Stores that are closed today to give staff a Boxing Day break include:
Aldi
Home Bargains
Poundland
Iceland
The Range
Marks & Spencer
*Information supplied from company websites.