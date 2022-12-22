The initiative was set up by Falkirk Delivers who are giving away £250 gift vouchers to spend in town centre shops for three lucky recipients. The draw encourages people to shop locally and support the town centre.

First name out of the hat for the second award of £20-worth of gift vouchers was Lesley O’Donnell of Falkirk who went into the draw after spending £12 with Maleys chocolates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Falkirk Delivers spokesperson said: “People will receive a golden ticket with every purchase of £10 or over in one of the town centre independent businesses and be able to enter the prize draw. Entries can be submitted to our golden post box or through our Santa’s Post Office dependant on times.

Lesley O’Donnell of Falkirk was the second Golden Ticket winner