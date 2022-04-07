Here's the most popular baby names in the Falkirk Council area

While Jack and Olivia are the most popular across the country, in the Falkirk Council area Harris is the favourite name for boys, while it’s Isla for girls.

According to National Records of Scotland (NRS) data, across the district, 15 boys born in 2021 were called Harris, and 13 were called Brodie, James, Lucas or Rory.

Coming in sixth place were Harry and Jack with 12 little ones given that name.

Eleven babies were called either Archie or Noah, and nine were called Finn and a similar number Lewis.

There were 15 little girls in the Falkirk area given the name Isla in 2021 and 13 were called either Freya, Olivia or Sophie.

Twelve were called Ella and 11 named Grace.

Ten were named Ellie, Emily or Millie, while nine were called Amelia, Charlotte, Jessica or Orla.

In Scotland Jack remains the top boy’s name for the 14th successive year, while Olivia overtook Isla for the top spot.

Lyla shot up 56 places in the top 100 girls’ names to 74th overall, while Blake rose 46 places and Rowan 41.

Carson has seen the largest increase in the top 100 boys’ names in 2021, rising 42 places to 83rd, while Struan has jumped 37 places and Myles is up by 35.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “Beneath the headline figures the long term trend is for more names to be used each year, including some names only given to one baby in 2021.

“Almost 12 per cent of baby girls were given a name that no other girl was registered with in 2021. Almost nine per cent of boys had unique names for births last year.

"Together with the growing range of names being used this means it’s far less common for children to share their name with their classmates than it was for their parents or grandparents.”

Top ten boys names for 2021

1.Jack

2.Noah

3.Leo

4.Oliver

5.Harris

6.Finlay

7.Lewis

8.James

9.Rory

10.Alexander

Top ten girls names for 2021

1.Olivia

2.Emily

3.Isla

4.Freya

5.Ella

6.Amelia

7.Ava

8.Sophie

9.Grace