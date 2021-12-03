Here's how your dog can be a lifesaver with a Denny vet's practice

However, when they become ill it can be a worry to ensure they receive the necessary care.

Like humans, dogs can need surgery and that often includes a blood transfusion.

But did you know that your pet could be a potential lifesaver to someone else’s dog by donating blood?

Pet Blood Bank UK launched 14 years ago and is the only charity that provides a blood bank service for all vets across the UK.

Now for the first time they have teamed up with a veterinary practice in the Falkirk area to run lifesaving blood donation days.

The team at Apex Vets in Winchester Avenue, Denny are delighted to get involved and is hoping that many local dog owners will come forward to register for its first donation day planned for early next year.

Head nurse Chloe Green from Larbert is spearheading the campaign as she and Irish setter Jeffrey are no strangers to the donation service.

She said: “I’ve taken Jeffrey to give a blood donation and we went to Dunfermline as there wasn’t anywhere locally that it could be done.

"When I was asked if we would like to get involved I thought it could be something really positive."

Fellow vet nurse Fiona Laing has also signed her Labrador retriever Truffs up to be a donor.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight years, and be fit and healthy.

It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences.

The donation itself only takes between five and ten minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35-40 minutes.

Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment.

Chloe added: “They take the donation from a vein in their neck. Jeffrey is very good and afterwards gets lots of cuddles.

"The goodie bag also comes with a bandana showing that he’s a lifesaver.

"I really want to encourage people to come to us. Once we have around 30 people signed up we will finalise the date. The idea is that we could hopefully then have a visit from the donation service every two or three months.”

She added that anyone interested in bringing their dog along doesn’t have to be registered with the Apex practice.

Nicole Osborne from Pet Blood Bank UK said: “We are so excited to launch our very first dog blood donation session in Falkirk. We are looking forward to meeting lots of new donors and really getting the local community behind our mission to help save the lives of dogs across the country.

"We would love to hear from anyone interested in finding out more or coming along to our session at Apex Vets in the near future.”

Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs, saving thousands of lives each year.

Dogs in Falkirk, as well as all dogs across the UK, have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it, so it really is a vital service.

Doug Paterson, a director at Apex Vets, encouraged people to come along, saying: “Staff from the pet blood bank in Glasgow will take residence in the clinic here for the day and take blood donations from healthy volunteers, to go on to bolster blood bank stocks of life saving pet blood.

"The blood bank in Glasgow does a rapid action courier service to any practice in need of urgent life saving blood products.”

If you are interested in finding out more and registering your dog as a donor, visit www.petbloodbankuk.org or call the charity directly on 01509 232 222.

You can also contact the Denny vets directly by emailing [email protected]

