Here's how you can help Grangemouth clean up in Britain in Bloom

An entire community is being urged to get out and help clean up so their town can be blooming marvellous.

Judges from Britain in Bloom will be arriving in Grangemouth on Wednesday, August 13 and will tour the area to see all the great work being done by volunteers.

Last year the town and its residents picked up a clutch of accolades at the Keep Scotland Beautiful awards. The Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean Glitter Team was one of the most successful entrants, winning the Large Town Award, the New Entrant Award, a Highly Commended certificate in the David Welch Memorial Award for Something Special – for flower beds and a floral bike trail – and a gold certificate.

The group, together with Falkirk Council, also won the Wright Sustainability Award for Zetland Park’s Rain Garden.

The Glitter team want everyone to help clear up their town ahead of Britain in Bloom judging. Pic: Scott Louden

Thanks to that success Grangemouth was automatically entered into the Britain in Bloom competition in the large town category.

They are up against groups from across the UK, including Bury in Anglia; Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in Ulster; Congleton in the North West; Mirfield in Yorkshire; Oswestry in the Heart of England; Thornburyu in the South West and Workington in Cumbria.

Last year the large town award went to St Ives in Anglia.

While the Glitter team, Falkirk Council and other volunteer groups have been busy keeping the town tidy and the plants blooming, they are now asking the community to help them give Grangemouth that extra sparkle.

A spokesperson said: “We are all very excited about the judges visiting and we want them to see Grangemouth at its best.

"We would ask everyone in our community who is able to do their bit to help us showcase the town. If they could weed their area or pick up any litter they see that would be very helpful.

"Our success last year was amazing now we hope to go one better at Britain in Bloom.”

During their whistlestop tour of the town the judges will be shown the Inchyra Park orchard, the Zetland Park rose and rain gardens, Duke Street flowerbeds and Spitfire memorial. pollinator troughs at Talbot House, the Bo’ness Road flowerbeds and more.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in the autumn.