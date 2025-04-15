Here's how you can get involved in Braveheart's walking groups and other activities

Braveheart run community walks in a host of locations across the district all with the same aim: of helping people become more active, allowing them to make friends and helping those recovering from injury or a hospital stay to increase their mobility.

Their low impact, social health walks area all free of charge and those taking part can be assured that they have been fully risk assessed and led by walk leaders who, in case of emergency, are trained in first aid and CPR.

But that’s not all the charity offers, it also has low intensity strength and balance classes and a hub in the Howgate Centre which offers lots of support, activities and information for people looking to improve their health.

And again, all this is offered free of charge.

One of those who has benefitted from all that Braveheart offers is Pearl, who tells of the beneficial impact it has had on her life.

“I started walking with Braveheart at the end of January 2023 after battling with my walking mobility after contracting Covid the year before,” she said. “After being ill for three weeks, I woke up unable to stand or walk.

"After a lot of determination and the bribe of going to Japan, I started going to the Callander Park Walk held on Saturdays. Walk leader Stan took me under his wing and encouraged me every week telling how good I was progressing.

"Not only did it help strengthen my leg muscles but also helped with my mental health and meeting new friends. The care and commitment all Braveheart Walk Leaders give to everyone going on these walks is amazing and I know if it hadn’t been for Stan and all the other volunteers that train as walk leaders I would probably still be sitting at home dreaming of getting out and about but never quite having to courage to do so, and I did go to Japan that year and hoping to go back again next year. Thank you, Braveheart.”

This local charity promotes health and wellbeing in the community, as spokesperson Eleanor Paterson explains: “We provide a framework of active support and encouragement for adults living with long term conditions and for all at risk of developing chronic physical and mental health conditions.

"Braveheart offers a wide range of living well activities such as walking, weight management group, exercise classes, healthy eating, men’s cafe etc.

"We also provide a toenail clipping service for the elderly and disabled – helping to prevent falls and injury.

"We have opportunities galore for local people to meet up with others in our Connections Hub in the Howgate, on our walks and get involved in a variety of quality volunteering opportunities.”

Volunteering is at the heart of everything that Braveheart does. With a small, dedicated staff team, volunteers are nurtured and supported to take responsibility for areas of their interest and commitment. In the Top Toes service particularly, volunteers gain valuable skills and experience in areas of podiatry and customer service.

Stan, who has been a Braveheart Walk Leader volunteer for over 20 years, said: “I’ve been lucky in my life to be of good fitness. I enjoy the walks as it gets you out, gets you into a routine and you meet some lovely people.”

There is a packed schedule of activities going on at the Howgate hub, Monday to Friday. From sewing and knitting, to games, chit-chat and exercise, there is a wide selection of interesting, fun and useful social activities to get involved in.

The Braveheart Top Toes has proved extremely popular as it provides a personal toenail clipping service to anyone who has no underlying medical conditions that requires NHS treatment but is unable to cut their own toenails.

Clients can receive toenail clipping every eight to12 weeks (depending on availability), carried out by a personal footcare volunteer. The volunteers have been trained by NHS Forth Valley’s podiatry team and have learned the skills to carry out basic foot assessments, nail clipping, filing and give basic foot care advice.

To find out more about the Braveheart Association and all that they offer, visit here or follow on Facebook for up to date news and information.

1 . Braveheart walking group One of the many Braveheart walking groups steps out in Callendar Park earlier this year. Photo: Michael Gillen

2 . Braveheart walking group The walk gives those taking part time to look at all parts of the park, including the new Falkirk Covid Memorial. Photo: Michael Gillen

3 . Braveheart walking group The Saturday morning group outside Callendar House before their walk. Photo: Michael Gillen

4 . Braveheart walking group Time for a stroll past the lake in Callendar Park. Photo: Michael Gillen