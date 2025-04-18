Here's how you can find out more about plans to redevelop Polmont's historic Lathallan House
Lathallan House in Polmont dates from 1826 but has been considered uninhabitable since the late 1960s. It was badly damaged in 1994 following a serious fire.
In 2001 a survey of the building confirmed that much of the interior had been badly vandalised.
Over the years there have been many proposals on restoring and redeveloping the site but none have come to fruition.
The latest plans are being put forward by Laurence Park Homes Ltd who will hold a public drop-in event on Thursday, May 1 from 3pm to 7pm in Polmont Community Hub in Greenpark Drive. Local residents and other interested parties will have an opportunity to see what is being proposed and give feedback.
The company, which describes itself as a Falkirk based luxury property developer, takes its name from Lathallan House’s original estate name, Laurence Park.
It proposes restoring and redeveloping the house for flats and erecting other properties in the grounds with associated landscaping, drainage, car and cycle parking, and access. The work would be carried out in five phases.
The site is on the east side of Lathallan Roundabout towards Linlithgow and is bordered by the A803 and A801.
Members of the developers design and advisory team will attend the public event. Comments and feedback may then be part of the pre-determination report which will go to Falkirk Council.
The developers say that there are several listed buildings on the site which they intend to reinstate and preserve.
They added that the site previously had planning permission to renovate and convert the house into nine flats, restore and refurbish the stables to form three homes and build 36 new homes in the grounds.
The developers say this shows “development on this site has previously been seen as acceptable by Falkirk Council”.
They add that Lathallan House and Ivy Cottage within the site are considered to be at “high risk”, according to the Buildings at Risk Register, while the walled garden is deemed “moderate risk”.
