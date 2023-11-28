Here's how you can enjoy a free Veggie Christmas meal in Falkirk
A veggie Christmas community meal is being offered free next week.
Forth Environment Link Scotland are hosting the event on Thursday, December 7 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm in Dawson Community Centre, Langlees.
It’s the second time they’ve offered the meal for anyone of any age who wants to come along.
An FEL spokesperson said: “It’s a great chance to see in the holiday season by connecting with others in your area. Bring friends or meet new ones.”
Although the event is free to attend tickets need to be booked in advance and can be done here