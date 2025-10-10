Here's how you can bring Macrobert panto joy to those in need across Forth Valley

The cast and crew of a popular panto are backing the annual appeal that aims to spread festive cheer across Forth Valley.

The Macrobert Arts Centre annual Christmas Appeal sees donations buy tickets for the panto – this year Weans in the Wlood – for local disadvantaged families and young people.

Since 2012, the appeal has funded over 4000 tickets for local charities such as Stirling Young Carers and Action for Children.

One beneficiary of last year’s appeal said: “We have been going through a difficult time within our family both emotionally and financially. Without your support, we would not be able to afford the show. We had a chance to experience the magic of live theatre in the heart of our community. W

The cast of this year's Macrobert panto are supporting the annual Christmas appeal. Pic: Contributed

"We enjoyed the show which was packed with music, lots of laughter and plenty of audience participation."

Supporter packages are also on offer for the appeal, meaning that donors who contribute a certain sum will receive benefits such as tickets to the panto, pre-show bubbles and snacks, and even a guided backstage tour.

Lisa Robertson, development manager at Macrobert Arts Centre, said: “Every year we are overwhelmed by the Forth Valley community’s generosity in donating to our Christmas Appeal. It’s truly special to be able to bring families and young people in for a magical evening at the panto and ensure they don’t miss out on this joyful festive tradition.

" By donating to our Appeal, you help to spread a bit of Christmas cheer in your local area.”

