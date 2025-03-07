Here's how to sign up for Forth Valley Sands 5k and run around the Kelpies

A popular 5k event which raises funds for a baby loss awareness charity is making a comeback.

It’s been three years since Forth Valley Sands last held the fundraiser when all the family can take part.

But it’s back for 2025 and takes place on Sunday, May 25 from 9am – and this time they’ve chosen to host it at the Helix Park.

Previously it has been held in Callendar Park.

Runners turned out to support Sands Forth Valley at the Callendar Park event in 2022. Pic: Scott Louden

Entrants are encouraged to run, walk, or jog 5K around the stunning Kelpies at whatever pace suits them.

There will also be a fundraising party to round off the celebrations of completing the course in style.

One of the organisers is Kellie Cunningham, who sadly has experienced baby loss herself after which she found out about Forth Valley Sands.

The group meets monthly in the spiritual centre at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Event organiser Kellie Cunningham (centre) with her pals. Pic: Scott Louden

Kellie said: “The meetings are run by befrienders like myself who have all sadly experienced the loss of a baby or babies.

"We’ve previously held the fundraising run three times in Callendar Park. They were all very well attended and raised a significant amount for the Sands charity.”

Urging people to sign up for the event, she added: “The event is for anyone. But for families who have experienced loss it gives us a platform to come together surrounded by friends and family. To stand alongside others who understand the devastation that child loss brings.

"We have special parts at the run to remember our children.”

Find out more and sign up for the event here