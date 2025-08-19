Here's how to see West Indian cricket legend Joel Garner when he visits Falkirk area
Joel Garner was a member of the West Indian cricket team in the late 1970s/early 1980s and is the highest ranked One Day International bowler according to the ICC best-ever bowling ratings.
He was a member of the West Indies teams that won their second world title in the 1979 Cricket World Cup as well as finishing as runners-up at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.
Known as Big Bird, he will be a guest of Stenhousemuir Cricket Club next Monday and Tuesday where he will be involved in coaching sessions with youngsters at the club, as well as at Larbert High and Dollar Academy.
There will also be an opportunity for the public to meet him on Monday evening in the cricket club’s Tryst home at an event in partnership with local travel agents Stelar Travel and Barbados Tourism.
Before that he will do a short session mentoring some of the club’s coaches and aspiring young bowlers.
The event begins at 7pm where guests will be welcomed with a rum punch. This will be followed by a talk from Joel on his illustrious career before everyone can enjoy the Caribbean buffet.
This is being catered for by the Falkirk town centre Jamaican restaurant Brina’s with guests enjoying traditional fare, including jerk chicken, honey glazed salmon, rice and peas, tropical sorrel rum cake and mango and coconut cream pots.
This will be followed by a question and answer session with Joel.
Tom Dickson, Stenhousemuir Cricket Club president, said: “Not only will you hear Joel speak and get a photo opportunity, you might even get a chance to find out how to bowl that incredible yorker which you've always wanted to bowl.
"Omar Henry, president of Cricket Scotland and old pal of the club, will also be there. Two legends for the price of one.”
Tickets, costing £40, can be obtained by emailing [email protected] and putting Joel Garner Tickets in the subject line.
On Tuesday, Joel will host coaching sessions at the two schools for pupils.