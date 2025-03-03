Here's how to join in Strathcarron Hospice's Big Birthday Tea Party

Everyone is invited to join in the celebrations for Strathcarron Hospice’s 44th birthday next month.

The popular Big Birthday Tea Party is back and people are being encouraged to host their own event on or around Friday, April 25.

Every event, whether it is a handful of friends or a workplace group, will help provide vital care and support to people living with a life-limiting condition.

Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron’s corporate fundraiser, said: “We have so many local people and organisations taking part in this year’s Big Birthday Tea to celebrate 44 years of end of life care across our local communities. We are incredibly grateful to Central FM and Candied Ice Cream Parlour for proudly sponsoring this year’s Big Birthday Tea campaign and for their continued support of Strathcarron Hospice.

Strathcarron Hospice staff encourage everyone to join in the Big Birthday Tea Party. Pic: Contributed

“By taking part, you can make a huge difference. There are endless ways to take part – why not organise an afternoon tea, coffee morning, sip and paint event, teddy bear’s picnic, Easter egg hunt, home-baking sale, bake-off competition, quiz night, or even a fancy-dress party? However, you choose to celebrate, Strathcarron fundraising team are here to support you every step of the way.

"Let’s raise our teacups together and make this a birthday to remember.”

To get involved you can order your free fundraising pack which will be filled with goodies like cake toppers, recipe cards, bunting, balloons, stickers, and more.

This year, Strathcarron are delighted to welcome Henry’s Coffee Company as their official coffee partner, with every pack including two free bags of their delicious coffee.

You can then host your Big Birthday Tea Party at home, in the workplace, or at school – any date that works best for you.

Boost your fundraising by setting up an online Big Birthday Tea Party fundraising page, allowing friends, family, and colleagues to donate even if they can’t attend.

If you’re unable to host an event, you can still make a difference by making a donation to support the work of Strathcarron Hospice. Every contribution helps to continue providing specialist care to those who need it most.

For more information, to order your fundraising pack, or to make a donation, visit here