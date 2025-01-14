Here's how to get tickets for this year's Cammy Shanks Foundation Burns Supper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Burns Supper which raises money to help the community will take place for the fifth time.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event organised by The Cammy Shanks Community Foundation, in association with JH Kilt Hire and Crunchy Carrots, is being held on Saturday, March 1 at the Plough Hotel in Stenhousemuir.

Former police dog handler Cameron Shanks helped raise over £60,000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley as a thank you for the support those involved with the charity gave him after he was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite only being given months to live, his determination to make memories with his wife Claire and family saw him defy the medics.

The foundation was set up in memory of Cammy Shanks, a former police officer who died in 2023. Pic: Michael Gillen

Sadly, he died in June 2023, only days before his 63rd birthday.

One of the fundraisers he was involved in was the Cammy Shanks Burns Supper which was launched by his friends Sean Pearson and Dougie Smith. The first took place in Larbert Bowling Club shortly before the country went into lockdown in 2020.

The first three Burns Suppers all raised much-needed funds for the Maggie’s Centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But following his death, his friends have decided to set up The Cammy Shanks Community Foundation with the aim of helping not just cancer charities but others in need from every walk of life across the district.

Last year's top table guests and performers at the Cammy Shanks Community Foundation 2024 Burns Supper: back row, Megan Salmond, Sean Pearson, Willie Barr, Joseph Derek Morrow and Will Lunn. Front row, Robbie Carran, Sophie Wallace, Jordan Young and Richard Smith. Pic: Michael Gillen

At the time, Sean Pearson said: “The focus now is to plough every penny we raise straight back into the community. People don't always have easy happy lives, there are people out in our community that are ill, that can't do family things with their kids, others that can't feed their kids and people who can't heat their house.

"I am passionate about keeping Cammy's legacy going and helping as many people as we can.”

This year’s event will have a slightly different format with the organisers saying that while they will keep the “more humorous Burns speeches” they will remove the “drier, less entertaining” ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be live music to end the evening with special guests to be announced.

Tickets £35 which includes a two course Burns Supper and the evening’s entertainment.

These can be obtained from Sean on 07497302176 or cammyshanksburnsclub.co.uk or use the contact form on the website.