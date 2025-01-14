Here's how to get tickets for this year's Cammy Shanks Foundation Burns Supper
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event organised by The Cammy Shanks Community Foundation, in association with JH Kilt Hire and Crunchy Carrots, is being held on Saturday, March 1 at the Plough Hotel in Stenhousemuir.
Former police dog handler Cameron Shanks helped raise over £60,000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley as a thank you for the support those involved with the charity gave him after he was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in 2019.
Despite only being given months to live, his determination to make memories with his wife Claire and family saw him defy the medics.
Sadly, he died in June 2023, only days before his 63rd birthday.
One of the fundraisers he was involved in was the Cammy Shanks Burns Supper which was launched by his friends Sean Pearson and Dougie Smith. The first took place in Larbert Bowling Club shortly before the country went into lockdown in 2020.
The first three Burns Suppers all raised much-needed funds for the Maggie’s Centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.
But following his death, his friends have decided to set up The Cammy Shanks Community Foundation with the aim of helping not just cancer charities but others in need from every walk of life across the district.
At the time, Sean Pearson said: “The focus now is to plough every penny we raise straight back into the community. People don't always have easy happy lives, there are people out in our community that are ill, that can't do family things with their kids, others that can't feed their kids and people who can't heat their house.
"I am passionate about keeping Cammy's legacy going and helping as many people as we can.”
This year’s event will have a slightly different format with the organisers saying that while they will keep the “more humorous Burns speeches” they will remove the “drier, less entertaining” ones.
There will also be live music to end the evening with special guests to be announced.
Tickets £35 which includes a two course Burns Supper and the evening’s entertainment.
These can be obtained from Sean on 07497302176 or cammyshanksburnsclub.co.uk or use the contact form on the website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.