Here's how to get tickets as Awakening The Festival returns to Falkirk for 2025

A popular festival returns to Callendar Park next month with the promise of lots of music and fun.

Awakening The Festival takes place on Sunday, June 8 and this is the sixth year that the event which is exclusively for anyone with a disability and their family and friends has been held.

Hosted by Enable Falkirk, it runs from noon to 6pm with lots of entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Children will be entertained by captivating performers, including Gary The Music Man from The Singing Kettle and the one and only Mowhawk.

Visitors to Awakening Festival in 2024 enjoying the festivities. Pic: Michael Gillen

Then its time to dance to live bands, DJs and singers with Tam Sparkle, DJ Elad, Leona Rae, VH5, 90’s Baby and Zander Nation all taking to the stage.

Elsewhere in the park you can learn circus skill, have fun in the fairground and inflatable area, get your face painted, your nails done and take a ride with Cycling without Age.

The sensory sanctuary is a specially designed space that will provide a range of experiences to engage and stimulate the senses. It is designed to create a calming and interactive environment, incorporating elements such as soothing lights, textured surfaces, and various sensory objects.

This area aims to offer individuals, especially those with sensory sensitivities or specific needs, a comfortable and enjoyable place where they can explore, relax, and engage with their surroundings in a positive way.

The team of volunteers behind the annual event. Pic: Michael Gillen

People can also spend time with the therapy horses and dogs and Animal Man Mini Zoo.

If that isn’t enough, why not explore the static display of emergency vehicles, browse through market stalls offering unique treasures, and gather invaluable information from organisations dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities. Discover insights into benefits, SDS, respite, and Motability at theinformation area, where assistance is just a conversation away.

And if that is making festivalgoers hungry then there will be lots of food outlets and a licensed bar where everyone can relax and socialise.

BBC River City favourites Bob, Angus, Alex and Amber will be there on the day to meet fans, as will Fireman Sam and the characters from Heroes and Tiaras.

Pamis changing places toilet will be there to meet the personal care requirements for those who need it, as well as ample portable disabled toilets.

Maureen and Neil Kilgour, who were founding members along with the late David Irvine, are hoping lots of people turn up.

They said: “Join us for an unforgettable day of unity, diversity, and celebration at Awakening The Festival – where differences are embraced, and the spirit of inclusivity shines brightly.”

You can obtain tickets here