A recent event in the Greenpark Centre saw many people signing up to be members of Polmont Community Hub, the group looking to take it over under Community Asset Transfer (CAT) from Falkirk Council.
On June 1, a showcase was held in the centre to highlight the work of the hub team, as well as the community council and playgroup.
The sun shone for all the activities and was an opportunity to spread the word that people need to back the transfer plans or risk losing the facilities.
The Greenpark Centre is one of the biggest and busiest in the Falkirk Council area, but despite that is one of more than 100 properties that the council announced plan to either transfer out of its ownership or close altogether as part of a review of its property.
Last year a public meeting saw around 50 people signing up to allow the group to register with the Scottish charity regulator.
Speaking after the weekend event, Janice Tennant, secretary of Polmont Community Hub, said: “The well supported showcase event last Saturday gave Polmont Community Hub the ideal opportunity to raise awareness of the essential work the group are doing in order to save the Greenpark Centre for the community. Not only to ensure that all the current activities demonstrated at the event can continue to function, but also remains for future generations and hopefully to widen the scope to include still further choice.
"It was extremely heartening that so many of those attending felt strongly about the importance of the hub’s work saving the centre, demonstrated by the number of people who completed membership forms confirming their support, some of whom in addition offered to help with the work needed to achieve that aim.
"As well as the increase in membership a great start was made to raising much needed funds.”
The group has set up a GoFundMe page with a £10,000 target where people can make a contribution.
They have more events in the planning and information is available on social media or you can email polmontcommunityhub@gmail.com for more details.
