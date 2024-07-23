Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crowds will be heading to Airth this weekend for one of the district’s biggest and longest running events.

The 153rd Airth Highland Games take place this Saturday at the Wilderness in the heart of the village.

Competitors and spectators will be arriving from not just across the country, but around the world to take part.

This year the games committee are delighted that for the first time Airth will host the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association Female Heavy Championship with the competition beginning at 11.30am.

The 153rd Airth Highland Games takes place this weekend. Pic: Mark Ferguson

The chieftain for 2024 will be Rudiger Holschuh, who is a member of the Hessian State Parliament and the Chairman of the Regional Twinning Partnership between Falkirk and the Odenwald.

As well as leading the parade through the village and officially opening the games, he will have the task of trying to lift the famous Smiddy Stane. Those attending will also have an opportunity to test their strength with the stane or join in the tug-o-war.

Doune and Deanston Pipe Band will also be part of the parade and will play throughout the day.

There will be a variety of competitions including highland dancing, solo piping, running and cycling. Also the crowds can enjoy live music through the day, trade and craft stalls and a funfair.

There will be lots for spectators to enjoy, including all the traditional track and field events. Pic: Mark Ferguson

For those attending, there’s a car park adjacent to the games ground while Dial-a-Journey will be operating a shuttle bus service throughout the day. Dogs are welcome if they are with a responsible owner who clears up after them.

This year’s programme cover has been designed by Grace, a P7 pupil at Airth Primary.